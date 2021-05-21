Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 Press Conference|Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains|Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols|Lot of movement observed in Lami|PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation|One containment area for Central Division, North free to operate|Western containment areas are now merged, curfew hours change|Two new infections recorded in Nadi|Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|Areas of concern in Nadi|Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites|People urged to shop in their area|Wailea residents provided hot meals|23 arrested for breaching restrictions|Banks extend hardship assistance for businesses|Community leaders told to provide guidance|A massive 46 infections rattles Suva-Nausori corridor|Funeral gatherings cause of massive spread|Fijians to expect extensive screening|Expect numbers to increase further says Doctor Fong|West and North restrictions under review|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Fijiana 7s pushes on

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 30, 2021 5:28 pm

The Fijiana 7s side will be out to write their own Olympic Games story.

Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli, believes his team is ready to take on 7s giants Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks.

With only a month of preparation remaining until the much anticipated event, our sevens girls has had to make many sacrifices to get back on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Fuli says the team have been away from their families and know things will get even harder.

“We are far ahead with our prep. What we are trying to achieve with the physical development and continue in enhancing with the core skills. The plan that we have in place for the individual players unit and trying to continue our moves and what we are trying to achieve.”

The Fiji 7s teams is working with Team Fiji to have the Olympic athletes travel to Australia and earn some game time prior to Tokyo Games in July.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.