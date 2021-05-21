Fijiana 7s pushes on

The Fijiana 7s side will be out to write their own Olympic Games story.

Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli, believes his team is ready to take on 7s giants Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks.

With only a month of preparation remaining until the much anticipated event, our sevens girls has had to make many sacrifices to get back on the field.

Fuli says the team have been away from their families and know things will get even harder.

“We are far ahead with our prep. What we are trying to achieve with the physical development and continue in enhancing with the core skills. The plan that we have in place for the individual players unit and trying to continue our moves and what we are trying to achieve.”

The Fiji 7s teams is working with Team Fiji to have the Olympic athletes travel to Australia and earn some game time prior to Tokyo Games in July.