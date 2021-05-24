Home

Fijiana ready for Langford 7s

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 12:20 pm

The Fijiana 7s side is ready for another round of the HSBC World 7s Series leg in Langford, Canada.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says missing the tournaments in Seville and Malaga was not a setback as there were local competitions to compensate for the game-time they have missed out on.

Fuli says the national side played in six tournaments which tested their fitness and skills especially having to play against Olympic gold medalists New Zealand.

“It’s quite hard that we had to stay in Fiji but it’s good that we had some rugby, we had six tournaments in Fiji and we are back in the World 7s Arena and ready to play this weekend in the Langford 7s”.

Fiji is drawn in a tough pool with England, USA and New Zealand.

Fiji kicks off the Langford 7s against USA at 4.30am on Sunday.

