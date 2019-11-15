Fijiana players stay dedicated to training

The Fijiana 7s players are committed to their training despite the restriction in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After fitness test last week at the Rugby House, Head Coach Saiasi Fuli was impressed with the level of fitness.

Fuli says this shows the dedication of the players as they prepare for the HSBC Sevens Series in September.

“It’s good that they came this morning, healthy in terms of flexibility and all the testing that are done this morning. This shows they are committed to the program that we sent them two months ago.”

With the inclusion of new members to the squad, Fuli says they will need to engage more in rugby through the Skipper Cup competition and other regional tournaments.

Fuli says this does not rule out players who were injured during the last Sevens Series to come in and prove their worth before the Olympics next year.