Fijiana players released to play for own clubs

The Fijiana 7s players will be released in the next round of the Fun Flavor Super 7s Series next week to play for their respective clubs.

For the past few legs, the team has been playing together for Mount Masada and last week took out the first tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka after beating Police 21-0 in the final.

Fijiana Head coach Saiasi Fuli says want to see how these players will perform for their clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

“And see how they can connect well with other squad members and other players in our extended squad that we played against last week to join the national squad members in their team and respective club.”

The Super Series will be held next week at Prince Charles Park in Nadi from the 17th to the 19 of February.