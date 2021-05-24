Home

Sevens

Fijiana motivated with support shown

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 21, 2021 4:47 pm

The bronze medal win by the Fijiana at the Olympic Games has been an inspiration for many young girls to switch to rugby.

Lavenia Tinai says the win meant they’re doing something right to help in the growth of women’s rugby.

“To hear that we are inspiring young girls is very encouraging and it shows us that we are indeed doing something right. We’ve always been encouraged by coach Fuli ever since training for Olympics began that we should do something to help contribute to Women’s growth.”

Tinai adds the support shown to the team for the past few months has been a motivating factor in the team’s performance.

The bronze medalist says the players are continuing to work hard.

Lavenia Tinai is part of the 7s training squad gearing up for the Spain 7s in Malaga.

The Fijiana 7s team is pooled with USA, Canada and New Zealand.

