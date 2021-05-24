Fijiana lose to New Zealand again

The Fijiana 7s side second-half comeback was not enough, as they lost to New Zealand 27-12 in the Oceania 7s today.

New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde scored a double with Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman adding two more for the Black Ferns as they led 22-nil in the first half.

Fijiana made a late comeback with Sesenieli Donu and Reijeli Daveua putting Fiji back into the game as they trailed 22-12.

Woodman added another for New Zealand to end the match at 27-12.