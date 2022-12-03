Fijiana knocked out of cup quarter-finals

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s have been knocked out of the Dubai 7s World Cup after going down 38-21 against Australia.

The side scored three tries to six as Australia came in for the attack throughout the 14 minutes.

Australia drew first blood with a try from Maddison Levi.

Fiji hit back with some individual brilliance from Reapi Uluinasau with a conversion by Lavena Cavuru.

Fiji extended its lead a minute after with solid offloading skills from Lavena Cavuru leading a try to Alowesi Nakoci.

But the Aussies had the final say in the first spell as Sharni Williams and Charlotte Caslick each scored to put a 19-14 lead at halftime.

The Australians dominated in the second half with three tries to one.

Faith Nathan scored a double while Maddison Levi also went for her second try of the match.

Debutant Ivamere Nabura scored the lone try for Fiji in the second half set up by Younis Bese.

The Fijiana will face Spain in the fifth place semi-final at 9.08pm.