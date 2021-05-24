Fijiana kicks-off Dubai 7s with a win

The Fijiana 7s team kick-started their Dubai 7s campaign on a high recording a 28-12 victory over Ireland.

Reapi Ulunisau scored the first try in the fourth minute of play with a conversion from Ana Maria Naimasi.

Naimasi extended Fiji’s lead two minutes later and converted her own try to make it 14-0 at half time.

Ireland came back strongly in the second half as Amee-Leigh Murphy scored the first try for her side.

Sesenieli Donu and Laisana Likuceva scored Fiji’s two tries in the second half to confirm a win.

The Fijiana will play their next game against Canada at 8.56pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC TV.