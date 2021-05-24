Fijiana in Dubai 7s Cup final

The Fijiana 7s team has created history, reaching a World Sevens Series final for the first time.

The side defeated Great Britain 28-5 in a pulsating encounter earning enough points to top Group B and a place in the Dubai 7s final.

POOL B P W D L PD P FIJI 4 3 0 1 33 10 Russia 4 3 0 1 19 10 GREAT BRITAIN 4 3 0 1 10 10 CANADA 4 1 0 3 -22 6 IRELAND 4 0 0 4 -40 4

Fiji’s first two tries came for penalties against Great Britain for not releasing on the ground.

Sesenieli Donu and Vasiti Solikoviti were beneficiaries of this, putting points on the board.

Lavenia Cavuru made no mistake adding the extras seeing Fiji lead 14-nil.

It’s a magnificent cover tackle from GB’s @HeatherCowell19 but the damage is done as Fijiana’s Rusila Nagasau crosses from the next play#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/t0C9ZvegCy — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021

Minutes before the halftime hooter, Great Britain speedster Jasmine Joyce raced to the try-line with pace too much for the Fijiana.

Fijiana led 14-5 at halftime.

Again in the second half, Great Britain gave away another penalty, Raijieli Daveua tapped quickly and ran to dot down the ball in between the sticks.

Laisana Likuceva made an impact coming in as a substitute.

The Yasawa lass burst through but was caught inside the 22-meter line.

Rusila Nagasau picked the ball and crossed over guaranteeing Fijiana’s place in the final.

The captain says the goal was clear and the players stuck to the game plan.

“Before we came for our warm-up, we talked about this match. The only goal was to win the game, we have to work hard in the first seven minutes and we did that. Coach told us at halftime that we had another seven minutes to go and everyone has to give their 100 percent.”

Fijiana is up against Australia in the final at 2.56am and Nagasau says they will need to be on their best for that.

“We are going back now, we’ll re-group. We’ll try to brush up on the little things we didn’t do in this game. We’ll see what the coach will tell us to do in the next game.”

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

She’s going the distance! Dominique Du Toit with the crucial try for @Aussie7s #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/t25DfhS1n4 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021