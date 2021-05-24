Home

Sevens

Fijiana in Dubai 7s Cup final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 9:05 pm
Fiji's Ana Maria Naimasi [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana 7s team has created history, reaching a World Sevens Series final for the first time.

The side defeated Great Britain 28-5 in a pulsating encounter earning enough points to top Group B and a place in the Dubai 7s  final.

POOL BPWDLPDP
FIJI43013310
Russia43011910
GREAT BRITAIN43011010
CANADA4103-226
IRELAND4004-404

Fiji’s first two tries came for penalties against Great Britain for not releasing on the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

Sesenieli Donu and Vasiti Solikoviti were beneficiaries of this, putting points on the board.

Lavenia Cavuru made no mistake adding the extras seeing Fiji lead 14-nil.

Minutes before the halftime hooter, Great Britain speedster Jasmine Joyce raced to the try-line with pace too much for the Fijiana.

Fijiana led 14-5 at halftime.

Again in the second half, Great Britain gave away another penalty, Raijieli Daveua tapped quickly and ran to dot down the ball in between the sticks.

Laisana Likuceva made an impact coming in as a substitute.

The Yasawa lass burst through but was caught inside the 22-meter line.

Rusila Nagasau picked the ball and crossed over guaranteeing Fijiana’s place in the final.

The captain says the goal was clear and the players stuck to the game plan.

“Before we came for our warm-up, we talked about this match. The only goal was to win the game, we have to work hard in the first seven minutes and we did that. Coach told us at halftime that we had another seven minutes to go and everyone has to give their 100 percent.”

Fijiana is up against Australia in the final at 2.56am and Nagasau says they will need to be on their best for that.

“We are going back now, we’ll re-group. We’ll try to brush up on the little things we didn’t do in this game. We’ll see what the coach will tell us to do in the next game.”

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY26 November
M104:48PMAustralia45 - 5USAPool A
M205:00PMGreat Britain12 - 7RussiaPool B
M305:10PMFrance31 - 0SpainPool A
M405:22PMFiji28 - 12IrelandPool B
M507:50PMAustralia34 - 0SpainPool A
M608:12PMFrance26 - 21BrazilPool A
M70834PMGreat Britain26 - 15IrelandPool B
M808:56PMFiji28 - 26CanadaPool B
M911:24PMBrazil26 - 12SpainPool A
M1011:46PMFrance19 - 24USAPool A
SATURDAY27 November
M1102:07AMCanada21 - 17IrelandPool B
M1203:05AMFiji19 - 27RussiaPool B
M1305:00PMUSA17 - 12SpainPool A
M1405:22PMAustralia38 - 5BrazilPool A
M1505:44PMRussia14 - 5IrelandPool B
M1606:06PMGreat Britain24 - 7CanadaPool B
M1708:01PMUSA10 - 12BrazilPool A
M188:23PMFrance22 - 24AustraliaPool A
M198:45PMRussia17 - 10CanadaPool B
M209:07PMFiji28 - 5Great BritainPool B
KnockoutStages
M2111:51PMUSA-Canada9th Place Play-off
M2211:51PMSpain-Ireland7th Place Play-off
SUNDAY28 January
M2312:57AMBrazil-Great Britain5th Place Play-off
M2402:07AMFrance-RussiaBronze Final
M2502:56AMAustralia-FijiCup Final

