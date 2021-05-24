Fijiana impresses Prime Minister

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama believes our Fijiana is the team to beat in this World Rugby 7s Series season.

Before responding to the President’s address in Parliament this morning, Bainimarama congratulated both the men’s and women’s 7s sides for their efforts in Dubai over the weekend.

Bainimarama made special mention of the Fijiana who created history by reaching its first final in the World Series before going down to Australia 22-7 in the final.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says the Fijiana has proven again that they can be the best.

“I would like to congratulate our Fiji 7s teams for their performances at the HSBC World 7s Series in Dubai over the weekend particularly our Fijiana whose second-place finish has shown once again Mr President that they’re the team to beat in women’s world rugby.”

The Fijiana will face France, Great Britain, USA and Ireland in the second Dubai 7s leg this weekend.

Meanwhile, our Fiji 7s side is pooled with Argentina, France and Spain.

The Olympic champions finished fourth last weekend after losing to Argentina in the bronze medal playoff 19-12.

You can watch the Dubai 7s LIVE on FBC TV.