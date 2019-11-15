Fijiana has their work cut out says coach Fuli

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli says the player’s adhered to their daily training programs during the festive season.

Fuli says this has proven to be an advantage for the squad as players improve their fitness levels.

He says the players have three competition weeks ahead of them.

“We have three weeks of the tournament ahead of us, one is the Coral Coast 7s next week and then another back to back tournament which is Hamilton and Sydney. We had our review we formulate our work on for the next tournament after our last leg in Dubai and Cape Town, there’s a lot of work to be done.”

The Fijiana will face England, China and New Zealand in pool play of the Hamilton 7s tournament which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.