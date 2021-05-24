Fijiana goes down to Russia

The Fijiana side could not maintain its winning form at the Dubai 7s as they went down to Russia 19-27.

Russia started off well with two quick tries to Baizat Khamidova for a 10-0 lead.

Fiji fought back and scored two tries to Ana Maria Naimasi and Sesenieli Donu to lead 12-10 at halftime.

Daria Noritsina scored two tries for Russia in the second half before Reapi Ulunisau closed the gap but Daria Lushina made sure that Russia taste victory from this clash.

Fiji’s final pool match will be against Great Britain at 9:07 tonight.



