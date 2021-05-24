Fijiana go down in Cup final

Australia has scooped the Dubai 7s women’s title.

The experienced Aussies defeated first-time series finalist Fijiana 22-7.

Fijiana had a good start but like the men, handling errors cost them various chances.

Australia ran in three unanswered tries in the first half with Demi Hayes, Lily Dick, and Charlotte Caslick crossing over the try-line.

From one end to the other 🔥 Superb team try by @Aussie7s for @CharlieCaslick to go over#HSBC7s | #Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/WyfGxrtMU7 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021

Australia led 17-nil and this was further extended with Hayes getting her double a minute into the second spell.

Fijiana looked to have lost their form as passes just couldn’t connect and they gave away too many possessions.

But, they did get a consolation try when Rusila Nagasau intercepted opening up play.

This saw Alowesi Nakoci score Fiji’s only points.

France took out the bronze medal, thrashing Russia 40-0.