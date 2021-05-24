Home

Fijiana go down in Cup final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 28, 2021 2:54 am
Alowesi Nakoci scored Fijiana's only try in the final [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Australia has scooped the Dubai 7s women’s title.

The experienced Aussies defeated first-time series finalist Fijiana 22-7.

Fijiana had a good start but like the men, handling errors cost them various chances.

Australia ran in three unanswered tries in the first half with Demi Hayes, Lily Dick, and Charlotte Caslick crossing over the try-line.

Australia led 17-nil and this was further extended with Hayes getting her double a minute into the second spell.

Fijiana looked to have lost their form as passes just couldn’t connect and they gave away too many possessions.

But, they did get a consolation try when Rusila Nagasau intercepted opening up play.

This saw Alowesi Nakoci score Fiji’s only points.

France took out the bronze medal, thrashing Russia 40-0.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY26 November
M104:48PMAustralia45 - 5USAPool A
M205:00PMGreat Britain12 - 7RussiaPool B
M305:10PMFrance31 - 0SpainPool A
M405:22PMFiji28 - 12IrelandPool B
M507:50PMAustralia34 - 0SpainPool A
M608:12PMFrance26 - 21BrazilPool A
M70834PMGreat Britain26 - 15IrelandPool B
M808:56PMFiji28 - 26CanadaPool B
M911:24PMBrazil26 - 12SpainPool A
M1011:46PMFrance19 - 24USAPool A
SATURDAY27 November
M1102:07AMCanada21 - 17IrelandPool B
M1203:05AMFiji19 - 27RussiaPool B
M1305:00PMUSA17 - 12SpainPool A
M1405:22PMAustralia38 - 5BrazilPool A
M1505:44PMRussia14 - 5IrelandPool B
M1606:06PMGreat Britain24 - 7CanadaPool B
M1708:01PMUSA10 - 12BrazilPool A
M188:23PMFrance22 - 24AustraliaPool A
M198:45PMRussia17 - 10CanadaPool B
M209:07PMFiji28 - 5Great BritainPool B
KnockoutStages
M2111:51PMUSA17 - 7Canada9th Place Play-off
M2211:51PMSpain14 - 31Ireland7th Place Play-off
SUNDAY28 January
M2312:57AMBrazil21 - 22Great Britain5th Place Play-off
M2402:07AMFrance40 - 0RussiaBronze Final
M2502:56AMAustralia22 - 7FijiCup Final

