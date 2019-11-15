8th place finish for Fijiana at Hamilton 7s

The Fijiana side have finished 8th at the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand.

This is after the side was beaten 26-21 in the 7th place playoff by Russia.

Aloesi Nakoci went through for the Fijiana’s first try and was converted by Tokasa Seniyasi.

But there were worrying signs for the Fijiana straight after the restart as captain Raijieli Daveua had to be stretchered off the field due to a knee injury.

After some brilliant play two minutes later Nakoci sprinted away just to be caught over the halfway but the ball was cleanly recycled and 20-year-old halfback Tokasa Seniyasi managed to split the Russian defense to dot down between the sticks.

Veteran Russian forward Baizat Khamidova managed to sneak through before halftime for a converted try with the Fijiana leading 14-7.

Marina Kukina then started the second half with a bang through an unconverted try as the Russians trail 12-14.

Russia scored their third successive try to Marina Myasnikova which was converted with the Russians leading for the first time 19-14 before they were awarded a penalty try.

Seniyasi scored a consolation converted try but the damage was already done by Russia.