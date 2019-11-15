Fijiana squad finalized for Sydney 7s

The Fijiana has finalized their squad for the Sydney 7s.

Former captain Priscilla Siata is back after flying to Sydney earlier this week as a replacement for Raijeli Daveuwa and Asinate Savu.

But the good news for the Saiasi Fuli coached side is the timely recovery of Ana Maria Naimasi who will take her place again on the wing after being injured in Hamilton last week.

Both have been ruled out after suffering injuries in Hamilton last weekend.

Pricilla Siata, who joined the camp in Sydney this week has been included in the 12.

Tokasa Seniyasi becomes the youngest lady to captain the Fijiana 7s and will be guided by the experience of teammates Rusila Nagasau and Ana Maria Roqica.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s take on USA at 10.30am on Saturday, then face Canada at 4.30pm before meeting Brazil at 9.45am on Sunday.

Fijiana 7s squad for Sydney 7s

1. Rusila Nagasau

2. Mereseini Leivere

3. Vasiti Solikoviti

4. Pricilla Siata

5. Lavenia Tinai

6. Tokasa Seniyasi

7. Ana Maria Roqica

8. Viniana Riwai

9. Luisa Tisolo

10. Roela Radiniyavuna

11. Ana Naimasi

12. Aloesi Nakoci