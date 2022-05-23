Fijiana falls to NZ in Cup semis

Fijiana 7s team [Source: World Rugby]

Fijiana fell short in the Toulouse 7s semi-final, losing to New Zealand 24-14.

Ana Maria Naimasi and Alowesi Nakoci couldn’t recover a loose pass by Reapi Uluinasau.

Michaela Blyde capitalized on this, pouncing on the loose ball and scopping it well for New Zealand’s first try.

Blyde was in again a minute later outpacing Nakoci on the right side.

Fiji finally had its first try after a couple of offloads and a set-piece play that sent Uluinasau to the try-line.

The Black Ferns led 12-7 at the break.

After three minutes of possession, New Zealand’s patient play paid off when Sesenieli Donu failed to stop Sarah Hirini who escaped for the Kiwi’s third.

Fijiana were right back in the game following some nice offloads and Nakoci fended off three defenders to score a converted try.

The national women’s side were defending desperately, pushing for a turnover but it got the best of Ana Maria Naimasi who committed a high tackle.

Down to six, New Zealand made use of its extra player seeing Hirini running through for her second.