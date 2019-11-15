Home

Fijiana continues consistent run

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 3, 2020 12:26 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana 7s side is living up to their expectation of maintaining their consistency in every tournament.

Initially entering the competition with the mindset of improving their game, the side is doing just that in the last four tournaments.

Now led by 19-year-old Tokasa Seniyasi the side is providing real competition to top seed teams.

The side finished 11th in Glendale, USA and moved up to 8th following a much-improved performance in Dubai.

The side went up a notch to finish 6th in Cape Town and 8th in Hamilton.

The Fijiana was up for major surprises as they put up scintillating performances last week in Sydney.

The last-minute try from Mereseini Leivere saw the side causing a massive upset defeating Glendale champions USA 19-14 in their first pool match.

After failing to make the semi-final stages Fijiana faced off with England in the 5th place playoff.

Dominating the game in defense and attack the side caused yet another major upset with a 17-5 win.

The side now sits on 7th place in the World Series Standings.

The Fijiana is expected to arrive tonight.

The next leg of the women’s series will be hosted in Hong Kong.

