Sevens

Fijiana Captain commends teams effort

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 1, 2021 10:52 am

Five months of sacrifice has now paid off for the Fijiana 7s team after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Fijiana Captain Rusila Nagasau knows they wouldn’t have achieved this without the love and support from the coaching staff, friends, and family back at home.

Speaking from Tokyo, Nagasau said she was proud of how far the team has come despite a few hurdles along the way.

For a team that was put together less than a year ago, Nagasau said history has been achieved and she couldn’t have done without the team’s tireless efforts.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the management for team and the great effort for the last three days. It is what it is for us playing rugby and I want to thank the girls for winning the bronze today. To the family and friends back at home we would like to say thank very much for your prayers and support. And the government for helping us throughout the five months of quarantine.”

The Fijiana 7s team will return to Fiji on the 10th of August.

