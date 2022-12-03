Fijiana awaits quarter-final fate

A second-half comeback was not enough for the Fijiana 7s team to overcome Ireland in its third Dubai 7s pool match.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side went down 17-24 to Ireland.

A strong first-half performance was enough for the Irish to bag its third win with tries to Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijiana’s lone unconverted try was scored by Ana Maria Naimasi.

Higgins who is leading the women’s DHL Impact Player table bagged her double in the second spell to put her team in a comfortable position.

Fijiana knowing their place in the quarter-final is in question managed to score two quick tries to Alowesi Nakoci and Lavena Cavuru.

Possession would have helped the national women’s side get more points but they were starved and forced to play defence through the majority of the match.