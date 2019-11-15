Home

Fijiana 7s welcomes World Rugby decision

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 2, 2020 12:42 pm

The cancellation of the remaining rounds in the World 7s Series is somewhat a blessing in disguise for the Fijiana 7s.

Head Coach Saiyasi Fuli says they respect the decision made by the governing body adding that the welfare and safety of everyone involved in the sport remains a priority.

Fuli says this is also an advantage for the injured players who will now have ample time to recover and fight for a spot in the final squad ahead of the Olympic Games next year.

To give players some game time, Fuli says they will be competing in more local 7s window.

“Yes the Fiji Rugby Union executives will confirm this next week once they will gather the support of sponsorship and hopefully the board will approve the 7s window that was proposed after the Skipper Cup competition. That more likely form October to March next year.”

The players will be competing in the upcoming Skipper Cup competition for their respective clubs.

