Fijiana 7s team moving in the right direction: Fuli

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team will need to work extra hard if they want to continue progressing says coach Saiasi Fuli.

Fuli says the women’s side put on a much-improved performance during the Sydney 7s tournament and despite failing to make the semifinals, the team caused a major upset beating England to finish 5th.

However, Fuli says the team’s main aim remains and that is to win tournaments.

“Overall we need to still need to do a lot of hard work you know rugby wise and core skills and we will be satisfied once we march onto the podium because nothing is impossible.”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old captain Tokasa Seniyasi believes the side is moving in the right direction.

“We will have a long break for now but our coach said that we need to keep on working hard so that we can achieve our goal for Hong Kong.”

The Fijiana 7s team currently sit on 7th position of the World Series Standings.