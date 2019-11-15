Fijiana 7s out to go a step further in Hong Kong

The Fijiana 7s will have a long break before they feature in the next leg of the Women’s World Series.

Hong Kong will be the next stop for the Fijiana 7s in April as the side continue to try and improve on the women’s standings.

After finishing 8th at the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand, the team targeted a 7th place finish in Sydney but they did even better being the fifth-ranked team.

Young captain Tokasa Seniyasi says they have to go a step further in Hong Kong.

“Yeah I have in these girls I trust them that they will do the work in Hong Kong”.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held on the 3rd to the 5th of April.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side is pooled with Argentina, France and Korea for the Los Angeles 7s next month.