Fijiana 7s falls to USA in fifth place play-off

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side has settled in sixth place at the Madrid 7s in Spain.

This comes after they suffered a 31-0 defeat against the USA in the fifth place play-off.

The USA came strong from the start of the game as they dotted down three tries through Ilona Maher, Alev Kelter, and Ariana Ramsey.

The USA led 17-0 at halftime.

The Fijians continued to commit errors, giving away most possession to the USA.

The USA scored two more tries to attain the fifth spot in the competition.

Meanwhile, our men’s side will be playing France in the first semi-final at 10:27 tonight.

You can watch it live on the FBC TV channel.