Fijiana 7s coach maps out plan

Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli has drawn up a plan that will benefit both the 7s and 15s players in his squad.

14 sevens players are also playing in the Fijiana 15’s team.

Fuli is working closely with Senirusi Seruvakula to ensure these players are not overloaded during training.

The 7s team will participate in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for June and 10 weeks later the Fijiana 15’s will take part in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Fuli says they have mapped out a plan for individual players.

“Nearly 14 of our 7s squad are in the 15s squad. But the good thing is that we will have the Olympics first then 10 weeks later we will have the rugby world Cup in New Zealand. So the priority comes first with the 7s girls. I know it will be hectic for them who will be doing dual program 7s and 15s. But it is good that the higher performance and the agreement from both camps for all the individuals.”

The Fijiana 7s team will have a two-day training camp next week before the New Year.