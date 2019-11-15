Fijiana 7s challenged to keep working hard

With just a day away from Christmas, the Fijiana 7s players have been challenged to continue working hard.

Despite their positive outings at the Dubai and Cape Town 7s, Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says it does not mean they have to rest on their laurels.

Fuli says now is the time to work harder because the turnaround time for the next tournament is short.

The former national halfback adds the festive season is one of the most challenging time for them.

‘It’s simple that we control what we put in if you put in more we’ll put it out and that’s it I can’t explain more the only policy right now is you continue to work hard and you’ll reap the rewards’.

The Fijiana will be back in camp for a short training program just after Boxing Day.

The side is pooled with host New Zealand, England and invitational side China at the Hamilton 7s which will be held from the 25th and 26th of next month.

Meanwhile, the Men’s team will meet Argentina, Australia and Samoa in pool play.

There will be no quarterfinals at the Hamilton 7s which means the top pool winners will progress to the semifinals.