Sevens

Fijiana 7s beats Black Ferns

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 18, 2022 1:55 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

A physical Fijiana 7s team has managed to beat the Black Ferns 7s team 10-nil in the second women’s match of the FRU Mini 7s tournament in Lautoka.

After losing their first game 12-14 in the first game, the side came out a different team to shut out the Olympic Gold medalist.

Raijeli Daveua scored the try in the first half while Reapi Uluinasau got the only try in the second spell.

Article continues after advertisement

It was definitely a famous win for the Fijiana side as this will add more confidence to the players heading to the remaining matches of the competition.

They will play one more match later this afternoon.

