Fijiana 15s stars ready for 7s duties

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli will be keeping a close eye on the performances of his players that recently competed in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Six players had joined the Fijiana 15s for the World Cup, and five are now in Dubai, ready for the team’s title quest.

The five include Sesenieli Donu, Raijeli Daveua, Lavena Cavuru, Alowesi Nakoci, and Ana Maria Naimasi.

Article continues after advertisement

Former captain Rusila Nagasau has been dropped by Fuli.

Fuli says he was happy with the performance of his players at the World Cup.

“It shows the proper development and culture we provided for them in the 7s environment. I was happy that they delivered well during the Rugby World Cup 15s and now that they are back in 7s, we’ll see how they get along and perform in Dubai.”

Also pulled from the 15s program into the 7s squad are debutants Talei Wilson and Younis Bese.

Fuli says the objective is to start well as they set their sights on their first ever World Series tournament title.

Fijiana begins its campaign against Japan this afternoon at 5:22 then Spain at 8:43 and Ireland at 12:13am tomorrow.

The Fiji 7s side faces Uruguay at 7:12pm, followed by New Zealand at 10:11pm and Argentina at 4:05am tomorrow.