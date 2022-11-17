Fijiana 15s center in 7s camp

Talei Wilson [right] [Source: Saiasi Fuli/Facebook]

The Fiji 7s is not the only team bringing in some new players as part of its preparations for the upcoming Dubai 7s.

Ben Gollings may have brought in some new faces like Dominion Brothers prop Josese Batirerega and Tabadamu’s George Bose but his Fijiana counterpart Saiasi Fuli is also doing the same.

One of the new players Fuli has roped in is Fijiana center to the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand Talei Wilson.

The Australia-based player who features for Brumbies in Super W made her 15s debut this year for Fiji against Japan in May.

She scored her first Test try against Australia and also managed to register two tries in their 152-nil win over PNG.

Wilson switched from playing wing to flanker in the Brumbies opening Super W game this year against the Waratahs.

The Fijiana will face Ireland, Spain and Japan in pool play at the Dubai 7s which kicks off on December 2nd.