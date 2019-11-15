Fiji pooled with France, Canada and Wales in Vancouver 7s

The Fiji Airways national 7s team is pooled with France, Canada and Wales in the Vancouver 7s.

The Gareth Baber led side will kick-off their campaign against Wales this Sunday at 7:3am and then will play Canada at 10.49am before meeting France at 2.33pm.

Looking at other pools, the LA 7s champions South Africa is in Pool A with England, Argentina and Japan while Pool C is headed by New Zealand with Ireland, Spain and Kenya.

Pool D is headed by Australia with USA, Samoa and Scotland.

The Vancouver 7s Cup semifinals will kick-off on Monday at 10:14am and the final at 1:28pm.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.