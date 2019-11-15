Home

Fiji pooled with France, Canada and Wales in Vancouver 7s

3
March 3, 2020 12:23 pm

The Fiji Airways national 7s team is pooled with France, Canada and Wales in the Vancouver 7s.

The Gareth Baber led side will kick-off their campaign against Wales this Sunday at 7:3am and then will play Canada at 10.49am before meeting France at 2.33pm.

Looking at other pools, the LA 7s champions South Africa is in Pool A with England, Argentina and Japan while Pool C is headed by New Zealand with Ireland, Spain and Kenya.

Article continues after advertisement

Pool D is headed by Australia with USA, Samoa and Scotland.

The Vancouver 7s Cup semifinals will kick-off on Monday at 10:14am and the final at 1:28pm.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

