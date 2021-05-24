Fiji wins Oceania 7s

Fiji has won the Oceania 7s title after beating New Zealand 17-7 in its last match at Townsville, Queensland.

The national side was the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Hooker Iosefo Masi scored a double while Jiuta Wainiqolo added another.

Coach Gareth Baber will have to make some tough decisions before naming his final 13 for the Olympics.

Young players like Masi,Jiuta Wainiqolo and Sireli Maqala are now in the mix for the trip to Tokyo.

Senior players like Jerry Tuwai, Josua Vakurunabili, Meli Derenalagi and Waisea Nacuqu are sure starters for the Tokyo Games.