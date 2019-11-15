Sevens
Bolaca heroics leads Fiji to Sydney 7s title
February 2, 2020 10:50 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
It was the Napolioni Bolaca show as the Fiji Airways national side beat South Africa 12-10 in the final of the Sydney 7s in Australia.
He was the key as Fiji got its maiden win in Sydney.
🏆CHAMPIONS 🏆
Fiji win it in Sydney! #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/eiSJ2Ai5gwArticle continues after advertisement
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020
The win also sees Fiji move to fifth on the World Series table with 53 points.
Napolioni Bolaca won the @HSBC_Sport Player of the Final in Sydney after a huge performance, scoring both tries. #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/LgOUi5XDAg
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020
Bolaca got Fiji on the board early before JC Pretorious replied for the Springbok 7s.
During this Josua Vakarunabuli was yellow carded for late shot.
More than a sport ❤️️#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/CpAT0Tpr4I
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020
Bolaca got the second just on the half-time as Fiji led 12-5 at the break.
“I told my team, to come out here, enjoy and do the job”
Fiji captain Meli Derenalagi inspired his side to a first ever HSBC Sydney Sevens win #Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/O7MUSeLYFL
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020
Zain Davids scored to make make it 12-10 midway in the second half but Fiji held on for the win.
It’s @IrishRugby speedster Terry Kennedy leading the overall @DHLRugby Performance tracker after four rounds of the series #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/GPZ23H9rJn
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020
Meanwhile, USA defeated England 17-10 in the Bronze final.
He thought he had it. We thought he had it but Norton is too quick to get beaten.
The #RaceTo200 will have to wait until the #USASevens in LA.
We can’t wait @Carlin_Isles and @SpeedSt11ck! pic.twitter.com/0bbsOqbsiA
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020
In the women’s grade, New Zealand beat Canada 33-7.
NZ now has 96 points as leaders, while the Fijiana are seventh place with 38 points.
The women’s @HSBC_Sport Dream Team for Sydney
Featuring players from @RugbyCanada, @BlackFerns, @fijirugby, @Aussie7s and @FranceRugby 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xZxQhb5sZq
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020
The Fijiana finished fifth in Sydney.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|SATURDAY
|1ST FEB 2020
|M1
|12:57PM
|USA
|32 - 14
|Scotland
|Pool C
|M2
|01:19PM
|Australia
|33 - 7
|Japan
|Pool C
|M3
|01:41PM
|Argentina
|14 - 52
|South Africa
|Pool B
|M4
|02:03PM
|France
|24 - 17
|Samoa
|Pool B
|M5
|02:25PM
|Canada
|28 - 19
|Ireland
|Pool D
|M6
|02:47PM
|England
|47 - 0
|Spain
|Pool D
|M8
|03:09PM
|Fiji
|28 - 14
|Kenya
|Pool A
|M8
|03:31PM
|New Zealand
|54 - 5
|Wales
|Pool A
|M9
|06:24PM
|USA
|45 - 7
|Japan
|Pool C
|M10
|06:46PM
|Australia
|31 - 14
|Scotland
|Pool C
|M11
|07:08PM
|Argentina
|28 - 21
|Samoa
|Pool B
|M12
|07:30PM
|France
|12 - 24
|South Africa
|Pool B
|M13
|08:05PM
|Canada
|12 - 28
|Spain
|Pool D
|M14
|08:35PM
|England
|19 - 12
|Ireland
|Pool D
|M15
|09:05PM
|Kenya
|21 - 26
|Wales
|Pool A
|M16
|09:33PM
|Fiji
|26 -5
|New Zealand
|Pool A
|SUNDAY
|2ND FEB 2020
|M17
|12:07PM
|Scotland
|21- 21
|Japan
|Pool C
|M18
|12:29PM
|Australia
|7 - 43
|USA
|Pool C
|M19
|12:51PM
|South Africa
|36 - 0
|Samoa
|Pool B
|M20
|01:13PM
|France
|5 - 17
|Argentina
|Pool B
|M21
|01:35PM
|Ireland
|26 - 10
|Spain
|Pool D
|M22
|01:57PM
|England
|26 -14
|Canada
|Pool D
|M23
|02:19PM
|Fiji
|55 - 0
|Wales
|Pool A
|M24
|02:41PM
|New Zealand
|19 - 5
|Kenya
|Pool A
|Knockout Stages
|M25
|05:20PM
|South Africa
|-
|USA
|Cup Semifinal
|M26
|05:42PM
|Fiji
|-
|England
|Cup Semifinal
|M27
|06:10PM
|Kenya
|-
|Samoa
|15th Place Playoff
|M28
|06:32PM
|Spain
|-
|Japan
|13th Place Playoff
|M29
|06:54PM
|Wales
|-
|Scotland
|11th Place Playoff
|M30
|06:54PM
|France
|-
|Canada
|9th Place Playoff
|M31
|07:38PM
|Argentina
|-
|Ireland
|7th Place Playoff
|M32
|08:00PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Australia
|5th Place Playoff
|M33
|08:59PM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|3rd Place Playoff
|M34
|09:56PM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|Cup Final