Bolaca heroics leads Fiji to Sydney 7s title

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 2, 2020 10:50 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

It was the Napolioni Bolaca show as the Fiji Airways national side beat South Africa 12-10 in the final of the Sydney 7s in Australia.

He was the key as Fiji got its maiden win in Sydney.

The win also sees Fiji move to fifth on the World Series table with 53 points.

Bolaca got Fiji on the board early before JC Pretorious replied for the Springbok 7s.

During this Josua Vakarunabuli was yellow carded for late shot.

Bolaca got the second just on the half-time as Fiji led 12-5 at the break.

Zain Davids scored to make make it 12-10 midway in the second half but Fiji held on for the win.

Meanwhile, USA defeated England 17-10 in the Bronze final.

In the women’s grade, New Zealand beat Canada 33-7.

NZ now has 96 points as leaders, while the Fijiana are seventh place with 38 points.

The Fijiana finished fifth in Sydney.

