Fiji wins against tough Cross of Victory side

The Fiji national side was taken by surprise by Cross of Victory in its second pool match at the Mobil Uprising 7s today.

However, Fiji managed to beat Cross of Victory 19-12.

The Taveuni based club stunned fans with strong defense keeping the national side on their toes.

Cross of Victory’s first five Epi Seniloli scored the first try.

Nasoni Tulavu hit back with a try for Fiji just two minutes after putting for a 7-7 scoreline at half time.

Cross of Victory could not contain the national side in the second spell with two successive tries to Kamanieli Rasaku and Rusiate Nasove.

Viliame Golea had the final say for Cross of Victory before full time with an unconverted try.