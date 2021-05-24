Home

Sevens

Fiji wins 9th place play-off in Dubai

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 4, 2021 10:30 pm
Iowane Teba scored one of the tries for Fiji against Spain [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s settled for 9th place in the second Dubai 7s leg.

The side after losing to Spain in the pool stages have turned things around thrashing them 31-7.

Fiji led 10-0 at half-time thanks to tries from captain Josua Vakurunabili and Tailevu man Kaminieli Rasaku.

Article continues after advertisement

The national side carrying the hurt of the group stages defeat, showed no remorse securing three tries in the second spell.

Frank Lomani’s brother, Iowane Raturaciri struck in the 8th minute before converting his own try.

His uncle, Iowane Teba dived over five minutes later with the try converted by Olympian Waisea Nacuqu.

Warden Tevita Daugunu added the icing on the cake with a try in the 14th minute.

Rasaku made no mistakes adding the extra two points.

Spain’s only points came through Eduardo Lopez in the dying minutes of the match.

