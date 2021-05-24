Fiji wins 9th place play-off in Dubai

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s settled for 9th place in the second Dubai 7s leg.

The side after losing to Spain in the pool stages have turned things around thrashing them 31-7.

Fiji led 10-0 at half-time thanks to tries from captain Josua Vakurunabili and Tailevu man Kaminieli Rasaku.

The national side carrying the hurt of the group stages defeat, showed no remorse securing three tries in the second spell.

Frank Lomani’s brother, Iowane Raturaciri struck in the 8th minute before converting his own try.

.@fijirugby‘s Waisea Nacuqu is out on his own at the top of the standings – will the chasing pack reel him in on the final day?@DHLRugby | #DHLImpactPlayer pic.twitter.com/8B0SsAsCYi — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 4, 2021

His uncle, Iowane Teba dived over five minutes later with the try converted by Olympian Waisea Nacuqu.

Warden Tevita Daugunu added the icing on the cake with a try in the 14th minute.

Rasaku made no mistakes adding the extra two points.

Spain’s only points came through Eduardo Lopez in the dying minutes of the match.