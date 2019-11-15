Home

Fiji to play South Africa in 9th place playoff

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 26, 2020 12:22 pm
Fiji 7s team at the Hamilton 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji 7s side has failed to make the Hamilton semifinal and will not defend its title after losing to Argentina 26-10 in the final pool match.

Fiji has not been able to qualify for the cup finals in the first three tournaments this season.

The Gareth Baber coached side will now play South Africa in the 9th place playoff at 5:16pm today.

Australia will qualify from the pool on point’s differential and will face New Zealand in the second semifinal.

Fiji needed to beat Argentina to qualify for the semifinal while the Pumas could have qualified if they defeated the national side by 39 points, and on the other hand, Australia just needed Fiji to lose so they could make the top four.

The mathematical equation favored the Australians as Argentina failed to beat Fiji by 39 points.

National Coach Gareth Baber says the side failed to capitalize on a few opportunities they had in the match.

“You go two tries behind we didn’t tidy up kickoffs on that and it hurt us badly but I always thought we could score two quick tries we made line breaks two or three times but we didn’t finish them off and we didn’t create the momentum in the game to get us back into it.”

Baber adds their best was not enough.

“We were not good enough in that we knew we were going to have to be on top of our game in the three games everybody comes out to play as if it’s the cup final and as I said we were not good enough in that last game.”

Santiago Alvarez scored first for Argentina as they led 7-0 before German Schulz grabbed another less than a minute later.

Argentina was leading 14-0 after three minutes before Matias Osadczuk put them further in front with their third converted try.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi brought Fiji back into the match with an unconverted try as the national side trail 5-21 at halftime.

Vilimoni Botitu touched down for Fiji first in the second spell but Argentina had the final say in the match to win 26-10.

Fiji finished third in its pool and will now have to wait once the fixtures are finalized for the next round to find out which team they’ll meet next.

In the first semifinal, France will play England at 03:20pm today.

France defeated Ireland 17-7 to force its way into the semifinals.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland21 - 26CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance21 - 17SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya19 - 24EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa31 - 5JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina7 - 38AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji19 - 12SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland7 - 24USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand42 - 0WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland28 - 17SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance12 - 12CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya12 - 12JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa19 - 21EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina40 - 0SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji19 - 12AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland24 - 19WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand26 - 5USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada21 - 14SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance17 - 7IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland26 - 7JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa7 - 24KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia33 - 19SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji26 - 10ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA42 - 0WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PMEngland-FranceCup Semifinal
M263:42PMNew Zealand-AustraliaCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

