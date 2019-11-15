Fiji to play South Africa in 9th place playoff

The Fiji 7s side has failed to make the Hamilton semifinal and will not defend its title after losing to Argentina 26-10 in the final pool match.

Fiji has not been able to qualify for the cup finals in the first three tournaments this season.

The Gareth Baber coached side will now play South Africa in the 9th place playoff at 5:16pm today.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia will qualify from the pool on point’s differential and will face New Zealand in the second semifinal.

Fiji needed to beat Argentina to qualify for the semifinal while the Pumas could have qualified if they defeated the national side by 39 points, and on the other hand, Australia just needed Fiji to lose so they could make the top four.

The mathematical equation favored the Australians as Argentina failed to beat Fiji by 39 points.

National Coach Gareth Baber says the side failed to capitalize on a few opportunities they had in the match.

“You go two tries behind we didn’t tidy up kickoffs on that and it hurt us badly but I always thought we could score two quick tries we made line breaks two or three times but we didn’t finish them off and we didn’t create the momentum in the game to get us back into it.”

Baber adds their best was not enough.

“We were not good enough in that we knew we were going to have to be on top of our game in the three games everybody comes out to play as if it’s the cup final and as I said we were not good enough in that last game.”

The kick pass kings | @LosPumas7s.

What a win for Argentina! #NZSevens pic.twitter.com/RzYkIkqIZS — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2020

Santiago Alvarez scored first for Argentina as they led 7-0 before German Schulz grabbed another less than a minute later.

Argentina was leading 14-0 after three minutes before Matias Osadczuk put them further in front with their third converted try.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi brought Fiji back into the match with an unconverted try as the national side trail 5-21 at halftime.

There it is. @LosPumas7s kick the ball out and they have beaten Fiji after an incredible performance. Final score: ARG 26 FIJ 10 That result means @Aussie7s are going to the semi-finals.#NZSevens pic.twitter.com/hjFNRsYbob — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2020

Vilimoni Botitu touched down for Fiji first in the second spell but Argentina had the final say in the match to win 26-10.

Fiji finished third in its pool and will now have to wait once the fixtures are finalized for the next round to find out which team they’ll meet next.

In the first semifinal, France will play England at 03:20pm today.

“Slaps off one. Slaps off another!” Veredamu went all the way to score the try that sent @FranceRugby to the cup semi-finals at the #NZSevens.#DHLRugby #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/331iDCn4dB — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

France defeated Ireland 17-7 to force its way into the semifinals.

Beautiful show of respect from @fijirugby yesterday as they offered a gift to @Aussie7s in tribute to those affected by the bushfires in Australia.#NZSevens pic.twitter.com/HQsxugRxSK — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

Beautiful words from @fijirugby‘s @JerryTuwai when asked to send a message back home#NZSevens https://t.co/3al6MWtgja — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020