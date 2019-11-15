Fiji will come out firing at the Olympics: Gollings

Despite the Fiji 7s side dismal performances at the first two tournaments of the World Sevens Series, they are still the favorites for the Olympic Games.

This is the view of the all-time leading World Sevens Series top points scorer Ben Gollings.

The former England captain says Fiji can bounce back in the series before the Olympics.

‘They are going to be the number to watch I believe they’ll come firing in the Olympics at the end of the year I think New Zealand are a different side to where they were in the last Olympics I think they are gonna definitely push for it obviously South Africa another team that’s strong in big events and then you have Great Britain you don’t get to see what they are like until they turn up because they are an amalgamated team of two or three nations’.

Gollings is in the country for the Coral Coast 7s which is currently underway at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.