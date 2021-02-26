Fiji Warriors win Nawaka 7s

The Fiji Warriors were crowned the new champions of the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s after beating Fiji Barbarians 24-12.

Both teams were made up of national 7s extended squad members.

Seasoned campaigners Waisea Nacuqu,Napolioni Ratu and Meli Derenalagi featured for the Warriors and they were supported by youngsters Taniela Sadrugu,Kitione Salawa,Kaminieli Rasaku, Iosefo Masi and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

Olympians Jerry Tuwai and Kitione Taliga along with Livai Ikanikoda led the Barbarians which also had the services of Alasio Naduva, Asaeli Tuivuaka and Nadroga flanker Rusiate Nasove.

The Warriors beat Police Blue 19-5 in the semifinal while the Barbarians defeated Raiwasa Taveuni 24-7.