Fiji to play France in quarterfinal

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side will meet France in the Cup quarterfinal of the Vancouver 7s in Canada tomorrow.

Fiji will play France who finished second from pool D at 5:40am tomorrow.

This is after the national side beat USA 33-12 to make it three out of three from its pool.

Head Coach Ben Gollings started with Josua Vakurunabili, Elia Canakaivata, Captain Tevita Daugunu, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Kaminieli Rasaku and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

The national side struck first through Rasaku just after a minute and a half following some patient build up.

A minute later Nacuqu set up speedster Naduvalo who ran through untouched.

Nacuqu was later rewarded with a try on the back of a USA mistake before Daugunu sneaked through after intercepting a pass and could have scored himself but instead gave it to Canakaivata to put the ball down between the sticks.

USA managed to score an unconverted try for a 26-5 lead to the national side at halftime.

It took Fiji three minutes to get some points on the board in the second spell as replacement player Jeremaia Matana powered his way through two defenders to score.

Fiji’s defence has been impressive in the tournament and USA just couldn’t find a way through until the last few seconds of the match when they scored their second.

In its earlier games, Fiji defeated England 27-12 and thrashed Kenya 38-5.