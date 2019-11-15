Fiji to meet England in LA 7s quarter-final

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will meet England at 5:43am tomorrow in the Los Angeles 7s Cup quarterfinal following their 38-14 win over Argentina.

It was Fiji’s first victory over Argentina after three meetings this season.

Fiji finished at the top of pool A while England is the second-seeded team from pool D.

Jerry Tuwai was first on the score sheet against Argentina for the national side for a 5-0 lead.

Argentina replied soon after with a converted try but Aminiasi Tuimaba sprinted away less than a minute later after the restart as Fiji regained the lead 12-7.

But the Matias Osadzcuk reminded Fiji of how unpredictable the Puma 7s are when he dotted down between the sticks with a 14-12 lead to Argentina.

Santiago Alvarez copped a yellow card for a dangerous play and Fiji took advantage with Aminiasi Tuimaba powering his way through for a 19-14 lead at halftime.

Tuimaba then became the provider for Fiji’s fourth try after a timing tackle on Argentina playmaker Gustin Revol who lost the ball in the process before it was picked up by Napolioni Bolaca who raced away to score.

The crunching tackle 😳

The one-handed scoop 🤤@fijirugby are playing irresistible rugby right now 👀#LASevens pic.twitter.com/oFGmOKMP84 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 1, 2020

A Jerry Tuwai break a minute later following a line-out set-piece put Waisea Naucuqu through for the team’s fifth try.

But Fiji was not done as Alasio Naduva ran in for his fourth try of the tournament to seal the win.

Fiji earlier thrashed South Korea 45-7 before beating France 33-28 in their second pool match.