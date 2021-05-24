Home

Sevens

Fiji to face USA in Cup semi-final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 9:10 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji is through to the Dubai 7s Cup semi-final after overcoming a physical Kenya side 19-5.

The Kenyans meant business and were physical at the ruck, counter-attacking and dominating possession.

They were on the attack inside the first three minutes of the match but were denied thanks to a try-saving tackle from Kaminieli Rasaku a meter short from the try-line.

Article continues after advertisement

But, Herman Humwa found space and sneaked in for the first try of the match.

Fiji finally had possession from the restart but made a blunder at the line-out.

Thanks to solid tackles from the Fijians, they bundled out a Kenyan player and played the ball quickly as they spread it wide.

Policeman Joseva Talacolo ran a straight line untouched for Fiji’s first try.

Kenya was on its way for its second try but, Rasaku came across once again for a try-saving tackle.

The versatile Filipe Sauturaga gathered the ball with confidence as he worked his footwork magic, beating the two Kenyan defenders at the back to extend Fiji’s lead.

The national side was in front 14-5 at the breather.

The second half started with the same tempo as Kenya applied early pressure.

Saiasi Fuli’s men maintained their cool and stayed composed.

Rasaku once again played a key role as he burst through some defenders before passing to Nadroga man Panapasa Qeruqeru to score the winning try.

Namosi man, Talacolo says getting the win was tough.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Almighty God for giving us the strength to be able to get the win today. It was a tough game for us but credit goes to all the new players. We mostly play sevens in Fiji and it’s very hard for us to play here as it’s our first time.”

Talacolo adds the team is thankful for the enormous support shown so far. [Talacolo speaking in itaukei]

“I would like to thank everyone back home for the support shown so far. It’s been tremendous and overwhelming, thank you for believing in us and for praying for the team. We know that with your continuous support, the boys will be able to get the job done.”

The national side will face the United States of America in the second Cup semi-final at 10:40pm.

USA earlier defeated Great Britain 38-12.

The first semi-final between South Africa and Argentina will be at 10:18pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY26 NOVEMBER
M105:32PMSouth Africa28 - 7IrelandPool C
M25:54PMGreat Britain17 - 12JapanPool C
M56:16PMUSA14 - 7KenyaPool B
M46:38PMArgentina28 - 7SpainPool B
M37:00PMAustralia35 - 19CanadaPool A
M67:22PMFiji24 - 15FrancePool A
M79:24PMSouth Africa52 - 12JapanPool C
M89:46PMGreat Britain26 - 19IrelandPool C
M910:08PMUSA7 - 12SpainPool B
M1010:30PMArgentina22 - 17KenyaPool B
M1110:30PMAustralia17 - 10FrancePool A
M1210:52PMFiji29 - 14CanadaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M1312:08AMIreland33 - 0JapanPool C
M1412:40AMGreat Britain12 - 31South AfricaPool C
M151:02AMKenya26 - 12SpainPool B
M161:24AMArgentina21 - 21USAPool B
M172:35AMCanada14 - 24FrancePool A
M183:33AMFiji17 - 12AustraliaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M196:28PMArgentina17 - 12IrelandCup Quarter-finals
M206:50PMSouth Africa29 - 5AustraliaCup Quarter-finals
M217:12PMUSA35 - 17Great BritainCup Quarter-finals
M227:34PMFiji19 - 5KenyaCup Quarter-finals
M238:01PMSpain45 - 14Canada9th Place Semi-Final
M248:23PMFrance33 - 0Japan9th Place Semi-Final
M259:29PMIreland-Australia5th Place Semi-Final
M269:51PMGreat Britain-Kenya5th Place Semi-Final
M2710:18PMArgentina-South AfricaCup Semi-Final
M2810:40PMUSA-FijiCup Semi-Final
M2911:02PMCanada-Japan11th Place Play-Off
M3011:24PMSpain-France9th Place Play-Off
Sunday28 November
M3112:13AMLoser M25-Loser M267th Place Play-Off
M321:15AMWinner M25-Winner M265th Place Play-Off
M332:29AMLoser M27-Loser M283rd Place Play-Off
M343:26AMWinner M27-Winner M28Cup Final

