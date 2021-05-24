Fiji to face USA in Cup semi-final

Fiji is through to the Dubai 7s Cup semi-final after overcoming a physical Kenya side 19-5.

The Kenyans meant business and were physical at the ruck, counter-attacking and dominating possession.

They were on the attack inside the first three minutes of the match but were denied thanks to a try-saving tackle from Kaminieli Rasaku a meter short from the try-line.

But, Herman Humwa found space and sneaked in for the first try of the match.

Fiji finally had possession from the restart but made a blunder at the line-out.

Thanks to solid tackles from the Fijians, they bundled out a Kenyan player and played the ball quickly as they spread it wide.

Policeman Joseva Talacolo ran a straight line untouched for Fiji’s first try.

Kenya was on its way for its second try but, Rasaku came across once again for a try-saving tackle.

The versatile Filipe Sauturaga gathered the ball with confidence as he worked his footwork magic, beating the two Kenyan defenders at the back to extend Fiji’s lead.

The national side was in front 14-5 at the breather.

The second half started with the same tempo as Kenya applied early pressure.

Saiasi Fuli’s men maintained their cool and stayed composed.

Rasaku once again played a key role as he burst through some defenders before passing to Nadroga man Panapasa Qeruqeru to score the winning try.

Namosi man, Talacolo says getting the win was tough.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Almighty God for giving us the strength to be able to get the win today. It was a tough game for us but credit goes to all the new players. We mostly play sevens in Fiji and it’s very hard for us to play here as it’s our first time.”

Talacolo adds the team is thankful for the enormous support shown so far. [Talacolo speaking in itaukei]

“I would like to thank everyone back home for the support shown so far. It’s been tremendous and overwhelming, thank you for believing in us and for praying for the team. We know that with your continuous support, the boys will be able to get the job done.”

The national side will face the United States of America in the second Cup semi-final at 10:40pm.

USA earlier defeated Great Britain 38-12.

The first semi-final between South Africa and Argentina will be at 10:18pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

