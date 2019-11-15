Fiji to face Spain in preparation for the Hamilton 7s tournament

Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s coach Gareth Baber says while in New Zealand for the Hamilton 7s, he will arrange for friendly matches against some teams.

This as the team arrived in New Zealand yesterday for the Hamilton 7s tournament which begins this Saturday.

“The idea of that is obviously to play a restructured game… We know the teams that we are going to be playing against are going to be having those traits, so it’s important that we, outside of Fiji that we get the opportunity to play against teams that possess that.”

The Fiji 7s team will play Spain this morning in a scrimmaging match.

Fiji plays its first match against Samoa at 12.47pm on Saturday, they will then face Australia at 6.35pm on the same day.

They will then take on Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday.