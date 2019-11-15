Fiji to face South Africa in LA 7s final

Home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 2, 2020 9:45 am
Vilimoni Botitu scores one of the tries for Fiji against Australia in the Cup semi-final [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji 7s side will meet South Africa at 12.26pm in the Los Angeles 7s final.

This is after the South Africans completely shutout New Zealand in their semifinal clash.

South Africa defeated the All Blacks 7s 17-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji earlier thrashed Australia in the first semifinal 43-7.

The LA 7s final will kick off at 12:26pm.

You can catch all the LA 7s action LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

