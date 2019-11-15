Fiji to face South Africa in LA 7s final

The Fiji 7s side will meet South Africa at 12.26pm in the Los Angeles 7s final.

This is after the South Africans completely shutout New Zealand in their semifinal clash.

South Africa defeated the All Blacks 7s 17-0.

A big upset at #LASevens!@Blitzboks shut out no.1 seed @AllBlacks7s to book their spot in the Final against @fijirugby

They’ve now reached the final three times this season, more than any other team. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/I77jIgQIGY

— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 1, 2020