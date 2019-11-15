Sevens
Fiji to face South Africa in LA 7s final
March 2, 2020 9:45 am
Vilimoni Botitu scores one of the tries for Fiji against Australia in the Cup semi-final [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji 7s side will meet South Africa at 12.26pm in the Los Angeles 7s final.
This is after the South Africans completely shutout New Zealand in their semifinal clash.
South Africa defeated the All Blacks 7s 17-0.
A big upset at #LASevens!@Blitzboks shut out no.1 seed @AllBlacks7s to book their spot in the Final against @fijirugby
They’ve now reached the final three times this season, more than any other team. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/I77jIgQIGY
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 1, 2020
The match-winner for @Blitzboks! 💪
JC Pretorius crossed against @USARugby to send South Africa into the #LASevens semi-finals.#DHLRugby #ImpactPlayer pic.twitter.com/inUYYNHhiv
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 1, 2020
Fiji earlier thrashed Australia in the first semifinal 43-7.
The LA 7s final will kick off at 12:26pm.
You can catch all the LA 7s action LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports.
CUP FINAL REMATCH | #LASevens
Can @Blitzboks get some payback?
Will @fijirugby win 2nd consecutive tournament of 2020?
Play kicks off at 16.26 US local time. pic.twitter.com/8QH8VHncKu
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 1, 2020