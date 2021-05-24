Fiji to face South Africa in Cup quarter-final

Fiji will face South Africa in the second cup quarter-final of the Singapore 7s tournament.

The national side finished first in its pool after dismantling Japan 62-0 in its third pool match.

South Africa lost to the USA 12-7 to finish second in Pool A.

🚨 @USARugby have done it! 🚨 A brilliant Perry Baker try with the last play of the game sees the Eagles end South Africa’s remarkable 36-match winning streak #HSBC7s | #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/wcxqi5zghw — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 9, 2022

Fiji faces South Africa at 4.50pm.

In other quarter-final fixtures, Australia draws the curtain against Argentina at 4.28pm followed by New Zealand taking on Samoa at 5.12pm while USA meets Ireland in the fourth quarter-final at 5.34pm.