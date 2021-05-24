Fiji to face Kenya in Dubai 7s Cup quarter-final

The Fiji men’s 7s team has made it to the quarter-finals after sealing its third victory against Australia, 17-12 this morning at the HSBC World 7s Series Dubai leg.

The side came from behind to seal the deal as Iowane Raturaciri scored the winner for Fiji in the final seconds.

The Josua Vakurunabili captained side also won its first pool match against France 24-15 and the second against Canada 29-14.

The try that broke Australian hearts Iowane Raturaciri sliced through to secure top spot for @fijirugby in the final play of the day one!@DHLRugby | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/e5XZnrpoXB — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 26, 2021

Veteran player Waisea Nacuqu says the pool matches were not easy with tough competition but the focus will now be on the final day.

“Three tough games but one for the boys for giving the effort today, we will go and recover tonight and we will come back tomorrow for the quarter-final”.

Fiji will now face Kenya in the fourth quarter-final today at 7:34pm.

Fiji 7s team captain Josua Vakurinabili says they are not out of the woods yet, and more work needs to be done in the eliminations.

“They did well, in the first pool game and I told them each game is going to be a final, so one game down and we are ready for the next one”.

In other Cup quarter-final matches, Argentina will face Ireland, South Africa will meet Australia while USA will face Great Britain.