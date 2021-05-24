Fiji to face France in Dubai 7s opener

Olympic gold-medalist Fiji will begin the 2021-2022 World Rugby Sevens Series campaign against France in the upcoming Dubai 7s tournament.

The back-to-back Dubai 7s tournament commences on the 26th to the 27th of this month and the pools have been drawn.

Fiji is in pool A with Australia, Canada and France.

France is up first for Saiasi Fuli’s men followed by Canada and Australia.

The Fijiana 7s side is in Pool B in the women’s category, drawn alongside Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland and Russia.

Fuli is expected to name his final 13 member squad for Dubai this week.

New Zealand’s men’s and women’s teams, who won the respective Series titles in 2020, and the Samoa 7s side are unable to participate in Dubai due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The second leg of the Dubai 7s is scheduled for the 3rd and 4th of next month.