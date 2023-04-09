Fiji to face France in Cup quarter-final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji 7s team thrashed Spain 31-0 to book a spot in the Singapore 7s Cup quarter-final.

The Ben Gollings coached side re-grouped from their loss against Samoa to bounce back and ensure they earn a quarter-final berth.

Terio Tamani scored a double while Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Manueli Maisamia and Iowane Teba got a try each.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji will face France at 5:02pm today.

After a mouthwatering opening day of #Singapore7s rugby, we’re tied at the top of the @DHLRugby #ImpactPlayer standings 🇦🇷 Matías Osadczuk

🇳🇿 Moses Leo #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/j1a0LK78Cz — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) April 8, 2023

In other Cup quarter-finals to be held today, Samoa will face Uruguay at 4:18pm, Argentina will take on Australia at 4:40pm while New Zealand will meet Great Britain at 5:24pm.