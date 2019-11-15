Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Fiji to face England in Sydney 7s semi-final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 2, 2020 2:45 pm
Aminiasi Tuimaba on attack for Fiji at the Sydney 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji men’s team turned the tables around at the Sydney 7s when they forced their way into the semifinals after thrashing Wales 55-0 .

Fiji will meet England in the second semi-final at 5:42pm today.

Waisea Nacuqu scored straight after the kickoff with a brilliant individual try to give Fiji a 7-0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji increased their lead through Aminiasi Tuimaba for a 14-0 scoreline.

Tuimaba scored his second in the corner to give Fiji a comfortable 19-0 lead.

Fiji captain Meli Derenalagi scored under the posts after a brilliant play from Tuimaba to give Fiji a 26-0 lead as Tuwai scored the final try before the breather for a 31-0 scoreline.

Fiji kicked off the second half from where they left in the first half as Napolioni Ratu scored just after 40 seconds to give Fiji a 38-0 lead.

Asaeli Tuivoka came in the second half and made his presence felt after he scored a try in the corner to take the scores to 43-0 before Alasio Naduva made it 50-0 and Livai Ikanikoda scored the final try of the match to take the final scores to 55-0.

Meanwhile, England defeated Canada 26-14 to top Pool D and secure a semi-final spot.

In the first semifinal, South Africa will take on USA at 5:20pm.

South Africa was the first team to qualify for the semifinals after they won both their pool matches on Day one.

Blitzboks defeated Samoa 36-0 in their final pool match to top Pool B.

USA thumped hosts Australia 43-7 to book a semifinal spot as winners from Pool C.

The final will take place at 9:56 tonight.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY1ST FEB 2020
M112:57PMUSA 32 - 14ScotlandPool C
M201:19PMAustralia33 - 7JapanPool C
M301:41PMArgentina14 - 52South AfricaPool B
M402:03PMFrance24 - 17SamoaPool B
M502:25PMCanada28 - 19IrelandPool D
M602:47PMEngland47 - 0SpainPool D
M803:09PMFiji-KenyaPool A
M803:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M906:24PMUSA-JapanPool C
M1006:46PMAustralia-ScotlandPool C
M1107:08PMArgentina-SamoaPool B
M1207:30PMFrance-South AfricaPool B
M1308:05PMCanada-SpainPool D
M1408:35PMEngland-IrelandPool D
M1509:05PMKenya-WalesPool A
M1609:33PMFiji-New ZealandPool A
SUNDAY2ND FEB 2020
M1712:07PMScotland-JapanPool C
M1812:29PMAustralia-USAPool C
M1912:51PMSouth Africa-SamoaPool B
M2001:13PMFrance-ArgentinaPool B
M2101:35PMIreland-SpainPool D
M2201:57PMEngland-CanadaPool D
M2302:19PMFiji-WalesPool A
M2402:41PMNew Zealand-KenyaPool A
Knockout Stages
M2505:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M2605:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2706:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Playoff
M2806:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Playoff
M2906:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 3rd11th Place Playoff
M3006:54PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Playoff
M3107:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Playoff
M3208:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Playoff
M3308:59PMLoser M25-Loser M263rd Place Playoff
M3409:56PMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.