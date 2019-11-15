Fiji to face England in Sydney 7s semi-final

The Fiji men’s team turned the tables around at the Sydney 7s when they forced their way into the semifinals after thrashing Wales 55-0 .

Fiji will meet England in the second semi-final at 5:42pm today.

Waisea Nacuqu scored straight after the kickoff with a brilliant individual try to give Fiji a 7-0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji increased their lead through Aminiasi Tuimaba for a 14-0 scoreline.

Tuimaba scored his second in the corner to give Fiji a comfortable 19-0 lead.

Fiji captain Meli Derenalagi scored under the posts after a brilliant play from Tuimaba to give Fiji a 26-0 lead as Tuwai scored the final try before the breather for a 31-0 scoreline.

Fiji kicked off the second half from where they left in the first half as Napolioni Ratu scored just after 40 seconds to give Fiji a 38-0 lead.

Asaeli Tuivoka came in the second half and made his presence felt after he scored a try in the corner to take the scores to 43-0 before Alasio Naduva made it 50-0 and Livai Ikanikoda scored the final try of the match to take the final scores to 55-0.

Meanwhile, England defeated Canada 26-14 to top Pool D and secure a semi-final spot.

In the first semifinal, South Africa will take on USA at 5:20pm.

South Africa was the first team to qualify for the semifinals after they won both their pool matches on Day one.

Blitzboks defeated Samoa 36-0 in their final pool match to top Pool B.

First box ticked but there’s still a huge deal to do. Recovery now the key before the semi final of @Aussie7s against @Eagles7s at 07:20 SA time. Live on @@SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/IfZgaWXffc — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 2, 2020

It is all about the team – @JustinGeduld on their Day One effort in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/sPwRYr6PGQ — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 1, 2020

Happiness all around as the #Blitzboks hit theit straps on Day One in Sydney. Coach @renfreddazel applauds the squad’s effort.#BestOfUs pic.twitter.com/z8iy6K3vqS — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 1, 2020

USA thumped hosts Australia 43-7 to book a semifinal spot as winners from Pool C.

BAKER’s BACK TO HIS BEST. You WON’T see a better try than this one.@USARugby score one of the tries of the season through speedman @SpeedSt11ck #DHLRugby #ImpactMoment #Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/bJwmeqMbQk — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

The final will take place at 9:56 tonight.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.