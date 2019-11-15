Sevens
Fiji to face England in Sydney 7s semi-final
February 2, 2020 2:45 pm
Aminiasi Tuimaba on attack for Fiji at the Sydney 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji men’s team turned the tables around at the Sydney 7s when they forced their way into the semifinals after thrashing Wales 55-0 .
Fiji will meet England in the second semi-final at 5:42pm today.
Waisea Nacuqu scored straight after the kickoff with a brilliant individual try to give Fiji a 7-0 lead.
Fiji increased their lead through Aminiasi Tuimaba for a 14-0 scoreline.
Tuimaba scored his second in the corner to give Fiji a comfortable 19-0 lead.
Fiji captain Meli Derenalagi scored under the posts after a brilliant play from Tuimaba to give Fiji a 26-0 lead as Tuwai scored the final try before the breather for a 31-0 scoreline.
Fiji kicked off the second half from where they left in the first half as Napolioni Ratu scored just after 40 seconds to give Fiji a 38-0 lead.
Asaeli Tuivoka came in the second half and made his presence felt after he scored a try in the corner to take the scores to 43-0 before Alasio Naduva made it 50-0 and Livai Ikanikoda scored the final try of the match to take the final scores to 55-0.
Meanwhile, England defeated Canada 26-14 to top Pool D and secure a semi-final spot.
In the first semifinal, South Africa will take on USA at 5:20pm.
South Africa was the first team to qualify for the semifinals after they won both their pool matches on Day one.
Blitzboks defeated Samoa 36-0 in their final pool match to top Pool B.
USA thumped hosts Australia 43-7 to book a semifinal spot as winners from Pool C.
The final will take place at 9:56 tonight.
You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|SATURDAY
|1ST FEB 2020
|M1
|12:57PM
|USA
|32 - 14
|Scotland
|Pool C
|M2
|01:19PM
|Australia
|33 - 7
|Japan
|Pool C
|M3
|01:41PM
|Argentina
|14 - 52
|South Africa
|Pool B
|M4
|02:03PM
|France
|24 - 17
|Samoa
|Pool B
|M5
|02:25PM
|Canada
|28 - 19
|Ireland
|Pool D
|M6
|02:47PM
|England
|47 - 0
|Spain
|Pool D
|M8
|03:09PM
|Fiji
|-
|Kenya
|Pool A
|M8
|03:31PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M9
|06:24PM
|USA
|-
|Japan
|Pool C
|M10
|06:46PM
|Australia
|-
|Scotland
|Pool C
|M11
|07:08PM
|Argentina
|-
|Samoa
|Pool B
|M12
|07:30PM
|France
|-
|South Africa
|Pool B
|M13
|08:05PM
|Canada
|-
|Spain
|Pool D
|M14
|08:35PM
|England
|-
|Ireland
|Pool D
|M15
|09:05PM
|Kenya
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M16
|09:33PM
|Fiji
|-
|New Zealand
|Pool A
|SUNDAY
|2ND FEB 2020
|M17
|12:07PM
|Scotland
|-
|Japan
|Pool C
|M18
|12:29PM
|Australia
|-
|USA
|Pool C
|M19
|12:51PM
|South Africa
|-
|Samoa
|Pool B
|M20
|01:13PM
|France
|-
|Argentina
|Pool B
|M21
|01:35PM
|Ireland
|-
|Spain
|Pool D
|M22
|01:57PM
|England
|-
|Canada
|Pool D
|M23
|02:19PM
|Fiji
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M24
|02:41PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Kenya
|Pool A
|Knockout Stages
|M25
|05:20PM
|1st Pool B
|-
|1st Pool C
|Cup Semifinal
|M26
|05:42PM
|1st Pool A
|-
|1st Pool D
|Cup Semifinal
|M27
|06:10PM
|3rd Best 4th
|-
|4th Best 4th
|15th Place Playoff
|M28
|06:32PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|13th Place Playoff
|M29
|06:54PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|-
|4th Best 3rd
|11th Place Playoff
|M30
|06:54PM
|Best 3rd
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|9th Place Playoff
|M31
|07:38PM
|3rd Best 2nd
|-
|4th Best 2nd
|7th Place Playoff
|M32
|08:00PM
|Best 2nd
|-
|2nd Best 2nd
|5th Place Playoff
|M33
|08:59PM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|3rd Place Playoff
|M34
|09:56PM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|Cup Final