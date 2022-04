Fiji to face England in first pool match

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings will be tested early in this weekend’s Vancouver 7s tournament.

This as Fiji will face Gollings former and national team England in its first pool match on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 5.53am.

The national side’s second game is against Kenya at 9.04am before playing the USA at 12.35pm in its last pool match.

Argentina and France open the tournament on Sunday at 4pm.