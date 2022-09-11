Fiji survives Pacific battle

Sevuloni Mocenacagi in action for Fiji [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji men’s 7s team will face World Sevens Series winners Australia in the World Cup semi-final in Cape Town, South Africa.

This is after the side defeated Samoa 21-10 in the quarter-final.

It was a shaky start for the national side with Samoa having the first say through Steve Onosai.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji was solid in defense and a hit by Iosefo Masi forced a turnover.

Filipe Sauturaga drew in two defenders before offloading to the magician Jerry Tuwai.

A successful conversion by captain Waisea Nacuqu saw Fiji lead 7-5 at halftime.

French bound Kaminieli Rasaku and Sevuloni Mocenacagi added two more for a healthy lead in the second spell.

Samoa managed to respond with Onosai crossing over for the second time but time wasn’t on their side.