Fiji survives Pacific battle

Sevuloni Mocenacagi in action for Fiji [Source: World Rugby]
The Fiji men’s 7s team will face World Sevens Series winners Australia in the World Cup semi-final in Cape Town, South Africa.
This is after the side defeated Samoa 21-10 in the quarter-final.
It was a shaky start for the national side with Samoa having the first say through Steve Onosai.
Fiji was solid in defense and a hit by Iosefo Masi forced a turnover.
Filipe Sauturaga drew in two defenders before offloading to the magician Jerry Tuwai.
A successful conversion by captain Waisea Nacuqu saw Fiji lead 7-5 at halftime.
French bound Kaminieli Rasaku and Sevuloni Mocenacagi added two more for a healthy lead in the second spell.
Samoa managed to respond with Onosai crossing over for the second time but time wasn’t on their side.