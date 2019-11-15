Fiji through to the LA 7s semi-final

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side is through to the Cup semifinal of the Los Angeles 7s after beating England 26-5 in the quarterfinal.

Fiji will meet Australia in the first semifinal at 9:23am.

The national side tried to break the English defensive line in the first three minutes but failed to do so.

“It’s a bit like a boxing match” 🥊@fijirugby Sevens head coach Gareth Baber speaks after his side’s quarter-final victory against England.#LASevens pic.twitter.com/2tuxBAzoav — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 1, 2020

But a line-out steal from Meli Derenalagi gave Fiji the break they needed when Napolioni Bolaca raced away to score for a 7-0 lead.

From the restart, Fiji managed to retain possession but the ball was lost by Josua Vakurunabili before England started their counter-attack and as a result, they scored a try a few phases later through Tom Bowen.

The national side led 7-5 at half-time.

Derenalagi won the ball from the kick-off and Fiji looked after the ball well with Aminiasi Tuimaba, Napolioni Bolaca and Sevoloni Mocenacagi featuring before Jerry Tuwai strolled in for their second try in the corner which was converted.

Kavekini Tabu extended Fiji’s lead to 21-5 when he broke loose from Fiji’s 22-metre line to dot down between the sticks but just less than a minute later the Fijian flair was on show again with Vakurunabili running in for the team’s fourth try.

Second half underway in the first quarter-final at the #LASevens. This one is shaping up to be a cracker. Where to watch – https://t.co/KYF3jdZwdk pic.twitter.com/3FS2tdXPTD — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 1, 2020

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says they had to work hard in the first half.

“Yeah it’s like a bit like a boxing match that analogy or wrestling match that we know we get to the quarterfinal a bit of fatigue has set in so holding yourself together for the first time that you knew but England defended well in the first half but that soaked up a lot of energy probably that we have given at them and that paid dividend in the second half”.

After a slow start to the series, Fiji is slowly stepping up in defense and the kickoffs have been spot on with Derenalagi, Vakurunabili and Mocenacagi leading the charge.

Baber adds they just have to improve as they go along.

“Earlier in the season we didn’t play a game to the intensity and quality you just saw there and we all know we have to be able to do that to get to the semifinal and final”.

Meanwhile, in other quarterfinal results, Australia defeated Ireland 36-0 and New Zealand beat France 29-14.