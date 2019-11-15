Fiji through to first cup final this season

The Fiji Airways national team is through to the final of the Sydney 7s in Australia.

Backed by a big crowd in the stands of the Paramatta Stadium, Fiji beat England 17-14 in the semi-final.

This will be Fiji’s first finals appearance this season and the team has so far been looking unbeatable.

Article continues after advertisement

The tough Fijian defence again laid the platform as the English were forced into errors and playing in thier own territory.

“A remarkable finish to the game, @fijirugby secure it with a knock on.” The final moments of an entertaining cup semi-final but it’s @fijirugby who come out on top and are headed to the cup final at the #HSBC7s in Sydney. Final score: FIJ 17 ENG 14 pic.twitter.com/pTEux5DRra — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

Nippy Napolioni Bolaca got Fiji’s first try and Fiji led 7-0 at the break.

After the restart, Waisea Nacuqu and Jerry Tuwai got two further tries.

Fiji lost Asaeli Tuivuaka and Alasio Naduva to yellow cards and at one stage was playing with five players but managed to hold off the English.

The final is scheduled for 9.56pm.

In the first semifinal, South Africa defeated USA 19-12.

Not only can he do it on attack, he can do it on defence. A massive turnover from @Blitzboks Angelo Davids secures South Africa’s place in the Cup Final at the #Sydney7s Final score: RSA 19 USA 12 pic.twitter.com/EQFYGOhp23 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020