Fiji through to first cup final this season

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 2, 2020 6:10 pm
Fiji 7s captain Meli Derenalagi on attack at the Sydney 7s

The Fiji Airways national team is through to the final of the Sydney 7s in Australia.

Backed by a big crowd in the stands of the Paramatta Stadium, Fiji beat England 17-14 in the semi-final.

This will be Fiji’s first finals appearance this season and the team has so far been looking unbeatable.

The tough Fijian defence again laid the platform as the English were forced into errors and playing in thier own territory.

Nippy Napolioni Bolaca got Fiji’s first try and Fiji led 7-0 at the break.

After the restart, Waisea Nacuqu and Jerry Tuwai got two further tries.

Fiji lost Asaeli Tuivuaka and Alasio Naduva to yellow cards and at one stage was playing with five players but managed to hold off the English.

The final is scheduled for 9.56pm.

In the first semifinal, South Africa defeated USA 19-12.

